Richa Chadha, who made a lasting impact in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s big historical drama series Heeramandi with her strong portrayal of Lajjo, the courtesan, is poised to astonish fans once more with an entirely new character.

Richa Chadha Begins Shooting For Crime Thriller Series

According to reliable industry sources, Richa will soon be seen as the lead in a gripping crime thriller series for a leading OTT platform. In a sharp departure from her recent period role, the actress is reportedly stepping into the shoes of a detective for the upcoming project.

Although the series’ specifics are being kept under wraps, it has been reported that Richa has already started filming. Richa’s character is reportedly at the center of the mystery that is developing in the show, which is anticipated to explore a multi-layered story set against the backdrop of crime and investigation.

Richa Chadha Showcases Her Versatility With Detective Turn

She can access a sharp, controlled, and cerebral space through her role as a detective. It’s a character that requires both emotional intelligence and quiet intensity, which she instinctively brings to the screen.

It is anticipated that Richa Chadha’s entry into the criminal thriller genre as a detective will further highlight her versatility. She is well-known for selecting unusual and performance-driven roles.

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