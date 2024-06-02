Being a part of one of India’s most popular television shows has its own benefits and drawbacks. Actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have experienced the same on several occasions. While the love from the audience is pure and unparalleled, sometimes these actors face some unusual requests and demands from fans. One such incident happened with Palak Sindhwani, and here’s how she handled a fan playfully.

For those who don’t know, Palak plays Sonu Bhide in TMKOC. In a short span of time, the actress has gained huge popularity and enjoys a strong following. Palak is quite active on social media platforms, and she loves interacting with fans. Back in 2020, the actress uploaded a video answering fans’ queries. One of those queries was regarding her contact number, and Palak handled it like a pro.

To treat her fans about life secrets, Palak Sidhwani uploaded a Q & A video on her official YouTube channel in 2020. In the video, she answered several questions about her personal life. Among this, there was an unusual but expected query from an unknown user in which she was asked to share her contact number. Reacting to it, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress gave a hilarious reply.

Handling the situation very calmly and in a fun way, Palak Sindhwani responded, “Phone number leke kya PayTM karoge? (Will you PayTM by taking my mobile number?).” Further, she revealed her contact number, but her voice beeped. Truly, a smart girl!

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Palak Sindhwani joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. Before her, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the show as Sonu Bhide. Nidhi portrayed the character from 2012 to 2019. Before Nidhi, Jheel Mehta played Sonu. She played the role from 2008 to 2012.

