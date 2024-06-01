With new platforms and new avenues, there has been a surge in great and diverse storytelling. Even Bollywood movies are finding their second innings on OTT, with Laapata Ladies and Shaitaan & Crew dominating the OTT charts, and digital streaming is still winning. While there is an appreciation for theatrical releases, the buzz around original OTT shows and movies, like Panchayat, Mirzapur, Farzi, and many more, leads the conversation for more fresh pieces. As we prepare for returning seasons of popular shows, we see a new slate of movies and shows starring our favorite Bollywood and OTT stars. From Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress, Returning Season Of Yeh Kaali Kaali Raatein To Ananya Pandey’s Call Me Bae. Check out the most anticipated upcoming release on Indian OTT.

Our favorite celebrities are taking center stage as the world of OTT platforms teems with exciting new releases. With their upcoming projects, these stars will surely captivate audiences with everything from thrilling suspense series to inspiring biographical dramas. Here are some celebrities to watch out for:

Chakda Xpress- TBA

Anushka Sharma stars in “Chakda Xpress,” a biographical sports drama that promises to be both passionate and inspiring. Anushka‘s portrayal of a determined athlete will leave a lasting impact. While the project was initially announced in partnership with Netflix, the makers are looking for a new platform because things did not work out with Netflix.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 – Netflix

Gurmeet Choudhary is joining the cast of “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” in its highly anticipated second season. Recently, Gurmeet’s suave avatar unfolded in the teaser, and fans are eager to see what his role has in store for them in this thrilling series after the exciting glimpse. Season 2 of the thriller series will be released sometime this year, but no date has been announced.

Call Me Bae- Amazon Prime Video

Ananya Panday takes the lead role in “Call Me Bae,” a series that follows the journey of a daddy’s girl who loses her trust fund. This engaging story of riches to rags to riches is set to showcase Ananya‘s versatility as an actress. Ananya’s Dharmatic series will be released on September 6.

Maharaj- Netflix

Making his debut in the periodic drama “Maharaj,” Junaid Khan is set to impress audiences with his performance. This historical series is one to watch for its rich storytelling and compelling characters. The much-awaited movie will stream on Netflix on June 14.

Mandala Murders- Netflix

Vaani Kapoor stars in “Mandala Murders,” a series filled with thrills and suspense. Her role in this intriguing show is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. No official date has been announced yet, but fans are expecting the series to air around the end of 2024.

All new exciting movies and shows, some about power, some murder, and some just light-hearted chick-flicks. There will be some exciting content coming on Indian OTT platforms.

