May 2024 ends, and so does the working week for most of you. If you are wondering what to watch this weekend online and in theatres, you’ve come to the right place. This week, there’s Panchayat Season 3 to engage you in an amazing story. In movies, Mr & Mrs Mahi has hit the theatres too.

From movies to web shows, we have mentioned everything that will help you decide what you want to watch this weekend.

What to Watch This Weekend on OTT

Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat Season 3

Let’s go back to Phulera and see the drama unfold again. Panchayat Season 3 was released earlier this week and received amazing reviews. The Hindi web show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and others.

Jio Cinema

Dedh Bigha Zameen

Pratik Gandhi plays a common man who has to fight the system for his rightful land. Directed by Pulkit, Dedh Bigha Zameen stars Pratik, Khushali Kumar, and Vinod Nahardih.

Illegal Season 3

Keep yourself engrossed in a courtroom drama this weekend. Illegal Season 3 stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Satyadeep Mishra, and others.

Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 10

A new episode drops for Kapil Sharma’s comedy show on Saturday, June 1. The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 10 features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as the new guests.

Eric

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in an interesting crime drama film where a man has to find his missing son. Directed by Lucy Forbes, Eric also stars Ivan Morris Howe, Gaby Hoffmann, Phoebe Nicholls, and others.

Disney+

The First Omen

The prequel of The Omen horror franchise was released in theatres on April 5. The First Omen, starring Nell Tiger Free, Sonia Braga, Bill Nighy, Tawfeek Barhom, and others, is now streaming.

What to Watch This Weekend in Theatres

Mr & Mrs Mahi

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic sports drama is now out in theatres. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Savi

Directed by Abhiday Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khosla, and Harshvardhan Rane. Savi is a Hindi remake of the French movie ‘Pour Elle’.

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan

Watch your favorite cartoon Chhota Bheem in live action on the big screen. Directed by Rajiv Chilaka, the film stars Anupam Kher, Yagya Bhasin, Kabir Sajid, and others.

Aranmanai 4

The Tamil crime drama is directed by Sundar C. Aranmanai 4 stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh.

The Strangers: Chapter 1

It’s a horror movie directed by Renny Harlin. The film stars Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, and others.

