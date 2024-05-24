Heeramandi: Richa Chadha's Iconic Scene That Was Shot After 99 Retakes - We Know Where [Not] To Find It So That You Don't Bother!

Richa Chadha sent fans into disbelief recently when she confessed about her worst day on the sets of Heeramandi. It was the first day of her shoot as well, and the actress had to give 99 retakes for a shot. Now, obviously, if someone works so hard, one ought to see the result.

The internet started digging Richa’s scenes from Heeramandi, speculating which one of them might be the one where she had to give 99 takes before the scene got okayed.

However, in another interview, Richa Chadha also talked about where one cannot find the scene. Yes, you need to skip the entire Heeramandi so as not to find that one scene anywhere. Guess the reason why?

Well, turns out that the scene for which Richa Chadha gave 99 retakes never got a perfect end since it was not included in the show. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was probably not convinced despite the 99 retakes the Fukrey actress gave.

Sharing on her Instagram, Richa wrote, “Let me try to explain this last time. The shot I needed 99 takes for has not been used in the show, lol. It wasn’t a good take. I probably sucked that day (tear-face emoticon). Bass. Samajh jao yaaron (That’s it, now you all should know).”

Earlier, on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actress revealed how her highest number of retakes is 99. She confessed, “I almost hit a century. You know, it’s not easy. People think it’s easy. Imagine that you’re dancing with about 200 to 300 extras watching you, and you’re unable to perform well. But when you overcome that, you feel like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know I could do this.'”

For the unversed, Richa Chadha played Lajjo in Heeramandi and appeared in two episodes. However, even with the limited screen time, she managed to grab the maximum eyeballs for the show.

