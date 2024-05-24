Sunita Rajwar is a celebrated actor, and she is currently grabbing headlines for her film Santosh in the Un-Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress is now gearing up for two of the best web series on OTT – Panchayat Season 3 and Gullak Season 4.

The actress has recently broken her silence about the dark side of the glamour world and how the actors on TV and films are differentiated on the basis of the size of their roles. In fact even their pays are decided on the same basis.

Talking to Brut India, the actress, in an interview, opened up on the unacceptable treatment side actors are subjected to on TV. The Panchayat actress confessed, “When you do small roles, you are not respected, you are not paid well, you are treated like animals, which is so heartbreaking.”

Talking about how lead actors are more privileged than the supporting actors, not only in terms of monetary gains but also as per their hierarchy and status as artists, the actress said, “Lead actors are given the call time as per their convenience. If you know you are not shooting with a particular artist, then call them later. What’s the need to make them sit? It’s like you are trying to shoot others down.”

Talking about the working conditions and environment of the side actors vs the main leads, she said, “Lead actors are pampered. Their room will be neat; they will have a fridge and microwave. Whereas others, like us, we will have a small, dingy room. They will make 3-4 people sit. The roof is falling down. No clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad.”

Sunita Rajwar is an NSD passout who shot to fame with her breakthrough performance as Chakli in Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. She will next be seen in Gullak Season 4 on Sony Liv and Panchayat Season 3 on Amazon Prime India.

