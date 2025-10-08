After a long wait, Santosh is finally set to arrive on OTT. Indian audiences, unfortunately, missed the chance to watch the film in theatres when it was originally planned for a January release. The theatrical debut was cancelled due to disagreements with the CBFC. The film stars Shahana Goswami in the titular role of Santosh and had its world premiere in 2024 at the Cannes Film Festival.

An international co-production between multiple countries, including India and the United Kingdom, Santosh was also selected as the UK’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars.

When & Where To Watch Santosh Online?

Lionsgate Play has officially confirmed through its social media platforms that Santosh will be released on OTT on October 17, 2025. The film will be available in Hindi. However, there has been no official clarification on whether this will be a self-censored version by the streaming platform. According to Tollyibomma, this release is expected to be the original version without any cuts.

Santosh – Plot

Santosh is set in rural Northern India and is a non-stylized police procedural drama. The story begins with the death of the protagonist’s husband, who was a police constable. Following his death, she secures his job through a government scheme. The film portrays the police force as casteist, corrupt, biased, and patriarchal. Overall, a toxic environment. The protagonist later teams up with a female inspector to investigate the brutal murder of a Dalit minor girl.

Santosh — Cast & Crew

The film stars Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar, Shashi Beniwal, Kuldeep Saini, Nawal Shukla, Prashant Kumar, Pratibha Awasthy, Jitendra Kumar, Ananya Thakur, Arbaz Khan, and others. It is written and directed by Sandhya Suri, with Lennert Hillege as the cinematographer, Parvindar Singh as the art director, Luisa Gerstein as the composer, and Maxime Pozzi-Garcia as the editor.

