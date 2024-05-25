Aditi Rao Hydari is currently grabbing all the limelight on the internet with her performance as Bibbo Jaan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Heeramandi, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The actress and her performance on the song Saiyaan, Hato Jaao Tum, is also being appreciated.

It has been revealed that the one step, a 15 – 20 second clip that has particularly gone viral from the song, is called the Gaja Gamini walk. While the entire internet is rehashing this walk, we decided to decode this step for you.

In Heermandi, the web series streaming on Netflix, Bibbo Jaan, played by Aditi Rao Hydari performs a Mujra for a Nawab, played by Fardeen Khan. While the entire mujra has been sensational the specific Gaja Gamini walk has gone crazy viral on the internet.

What is Gaja Gamini Walk!?

Also known as the Swan Walk, this backward walk is the perfect walk of seduction. It symbolizes sensuality and grace, as in Kamasutra, a female elephant is considered to be the symbol of untamed raw sexual power. In fact, Gaja Gamini’s walk is also mentioned in the Mahabharata by Ved Vyas, where Draupadi is described as Mada Gaja Gamini.

The walk simply means a woman who has voluptuous assets but is graceful. Aditi Rao Hydrari recently, in an interview with Zoom, talked about the walk from Heeramandi and said, “I want to ask somebody, Sanjay sir, my dance teacher, what is it? Is it the Gajagamini Walk or the Swan Walk? What walk is that I don’t know! I know in Kathak there is Mayur chaal (peacock walk), then there is Gaja Gamini (walk of seduction), but I am sure it is in all the dance forms, but I don’t know; I should find out.”

The Women Who Nailed The Act

Before Aditi Rao Hydari, there were only two women who nailed the Gaja Gamini walk. The first was Madhubala, who performed it in the song Mohe Panghat Pe Nand Laal Chhed Gayo Re. Despite Madhubala not being a perfect dancer, this song was choreographed in 5 days by Kathak Maestro Lacchhu Maharaj. The song was a part of K Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam.

The OG Gaja Gamini

The other woman who nailed it was called Gaja Gamini on screen. It was in MF Hussain’s film of the same name that Madhuri Dixit performed Gaja Gamini Walk in the title song that was choreographed by Saroj Khan. Have a look.





Now, Aditi Rao Hydari walking the same road as Gaja Gamini, makes her the third Bollywood actress to nail this step. Or we wonder if there have been others who are left unexplored!?

