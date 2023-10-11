As the war between Israel and Gaza escalates, gruesome details of the horror of Hamas’ attack on Israel are emerging. Actress Madhura Naik, who is known for her work in ‘Naagin, ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Breathe’ has shared that her sister and her brother-in-law were killed by the Hamas terrorists during the attack on Israel.

She took to her Instagram handle to share details of the attack, which left the netizens shocked in horror. She shared that the two were killed right in front of the eyes of their kids in Israel amid their war with Palestine. She also stated that women, children, and the elderly were being targeted in Israel and murdered in broad daylight.

Madhura Naik wrote: “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today (Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered.”

Madhura Naik further mentioned, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty. It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be.”

Here’s the video:

The actress also said that she has received a barrage of hate for being Jewish.

She stated, “I was shamed, humiliated, and targeted for being Jewish. I would like to tell everyone that this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda, which makes Israelites look like cold-blooded killers, is not true.”

The actress also said that she does not support violence in any form.

