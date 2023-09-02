Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return with Jawan and in full glory. Atlee’s mass entertainer is turning out to be more crazier affair than everyone thought. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped and the advance booking commenced, King Khan has struck gold at the box office! It is now set to create history by aiming to beat the record of Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

The film has already started to make and break records, and everyone is just witnessing the unbelievable craze for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The ticket booking window is a testimony that we’re going to witness the storm in theatres.

While the film is already chasing to topple Baahubali 2 (Hindi) in opening day ticket sales at national cinema chains, Jawan might even beat the SS Rajamouli directorial to register the highest single-day advance booking (ticket count wise) at national cinema chains for Hindi films. This record was created in 2017 as the Baahubali sequel sold 7.2 lakh tickets on the first Sunday, and now SRK’s next might surpass it, considering all the craze.

Interestingly, Baahubali 2 saw a surge in ticket bookings from day 1 to day 3, and it seems like Jawan will follow the streak, making its Sunday count the highest single-day ticket sales for a day. There are also chances that the figure of 7.2 lakh tickets might get surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan’s film on its opening day itself.

Jawan advance booking is a huge number every second. With five days left for the film to release, it is already eyeing some of the most outstanding records to be broken, including Pathaan’s biggest opening and highest single-day box office collection.

Meanwhile, the US & UK bookings have also promised an excellent start for the film, and everyone is waiting to see King Khan’s coronation as the box office King yet again!

Apart from SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (cameo), Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others. Helmed by Atlee, the film releases on September 7.

