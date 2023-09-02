Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 23 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer commercial film is unstoppable at the ticket windows. Despite clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, the film continues to shatter several records.

Both films found themselves deeply engaged in fierce competition against each other at the box office for the first few weeks. Then another contender Ayushmann’s film entered the business. Nevertheless, both sequels were ringing the cash registers in theatres.

As OMG 2 and Gadar 2 entered their fourth week in cinemas, they continued to attract audiences despite competition from Dream Girl 2. Both films are maintaining their strong performance in the ongoing box office battle. Early indications suggest that Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 earned an estimated Rs 6.50-7.50 crore* on its 23rd day, bringing its total earnings to approximately Rs 494.15-495.15 crore*. To put this in context, the movie had collected around Rs 487.65 crore until the end of its 22nd day.

In the midst of these unfolding events, Akshay Kumar‘s OMG 2 is locked in a fierce battle with strong rivals Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. Early trends claim that the film has managed to accumulate an estimated Rs 1-1.50 crore* on its 23rd day in theatres. With these recent figures, the movie’s total earnings now range between Rs 144-144.50 crore*.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

