Drop everything and start sorting your record books. A lot of work is there on the cards on Friday morning when box office numbers of the biggie that arrives a day before, Jawan, would be compiled. Rest assured, it wouldn’t be easy at all. After all, there are many films that enjoy a record journey at the box office, and of late that phenomenon has only been accentuated further by Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol starrer still had a reference point in the form of Pathaan and ran almost in parallel to that film.

However, what’s going to transpire is something altogether different, something truly phenomenal, and something lavishly staggering. Jawan releases in just two days from now, and it’s not just going to break all the records that Pathaan had first set and then Gadar 2 carried forward; it will do something unthinkable and set the kind of records that would be unimaginable and when out there for display, unbelievable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Believe it or not, but the manner in which Jawan is trending right now, the all-time opening day record set by Pathaan, 57 crores, is going to be history. Back then, the south versions contributed just 2 crores on the opening day, and the Hindi version stood at 55 crores. In just the Hindi version, Jawan is set to cross 60 crores total rather comfortably. In fact, there won’t be much of a surprise if an elusive 70 crores total is hit as well on Thursday, and here too, I am talking only about the Hindi version.

Hold on to everything as Thursday, 7th September, is going to go down in history as the day that changed the dynamics of the box office for Bollywood.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office (China): A Decent $30 Million 5-Day Run Of Christopher Nolan’s Historical Behemoth Stays Ahead Of New Release In Grand Turismo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News