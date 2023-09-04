Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 25 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has been ringing the cash registers ever since it was released. In just four weeks the film entered the 500-crore club breaking Pathaan’s record of being the first ever Bollywood movie to achieve this feat.

The film has now earned the title of All Time Mega Blockbuster, while Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer continues to maintain a strong at the box office. The film is still drawing audiences to theatres despite competing with Anil Sharma‘s directorial and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As OMG 2 and Gadar 2 continued their remarkable run, solidifying their performance in this ongoing box office showdown. Initial indicators suggest that Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 raked in an estimated Rs 2-3 crore* on its 25th day, pushing its total earnings to approximately Rs 503.17-504.17 crore*. To put this in perspective, the film had amassed around Rs 501.17 crores by the end of its 24th day.

Amid these unfolding developments, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 finds itself locked in an intense battle with formidable rivals like Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. Preliminary trends suggest that the movie has successfully garnered an estimated Rs 0.50-1.50 crore* on its 25th day in theatres. With these recent figures, the film’s total earnings now exceed the 145-crore mark.

Now both the films have 4 more days to go since Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan is all set to release on September 7. Most of the screens will be allocated to the actioner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office Day 24: Sunny Deol Starrer Is Historic, Enters 500 Crore Club On Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News