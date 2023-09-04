Christopher Nolan’s three-hour-long historical behemoth Oppenheimer, which was released in July, has been breaking all the box office records worldwide box office. Against all odds and surpassing expectations, the film has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the top position at the mainland China cinema box office as well.

Recently, the film outpaced Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s $845.5 million to claim the title of the third-highest-grossing film worldwide in 2023, with a current global total of $851.3 million. The film even locked horns with another blockbuster Barbie at the box office worldwide.

Despite its global release in July, Oppenheimer made its debut in the Chinese box office on a Wednesday instead of the typical Friday. It garnered an impressive $21.3 million (RMB154 million) during the regular Friday-to-Sunday weekend and an impressive $30.7 million (RMB221 million) over its inaugural five days. These figures, as reported by Variety with data sourced from consultancy firm Artisan Gateway, indicate the film’s consistent chart-topping performance during its entire run. Universal Pictures also noted that the film opened across 35,000 screens at 11,000 locations in China, including 761 Imax venues.

In contrast, Gran Turismo reportedly earned a relatively modest $1.2 million during its traditional three-day opening. This remarkable performance by Oppenheimer defied expectations, especially considering prior uncertainties regarding Chinese audience interest in Hollywood films amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics had initially raised concerns about the film’s lengthy runtime, the relatively unknown central character, and the complexity of its subject matter. Some also expressed worries that the film’s critical references to Communism might negatively impact its reception.

