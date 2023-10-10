Akshay Kumar in his recent interview spoke about netizens questioning him about his citizenship, his wife Twinkle Khanna’s reaction to public backlash, and what he thinks will happen to the turbulent India-Canada relationship.

For those who do not know, Akshay recently got his Indian citizenship. The actor, who was born in India, took Canadian citizenship a few years ago. Many netizens trolled him on social media and he was given the title ‘Canadian Kumar‘. However, this August 15, the Airlift actor revealed that he had changed his citizenship back to India. Now in an interview, Akshay spoke about the ongoing tensions between the two countries that started a few weeks ago.

Akshay Kumar told India Today, “I am a very positive person. I hope and pray everything sorts itself out and things are how they used to be. I don’t want to look at the negative side, what has happened but on the positive hope that everything gets better.”

Further, he said that his wife Twinkle Khanna never pays heed to trolls who call him various names and make fun.

In the same interview, Akshay addressed rumors that he is promoting the political ruling party BJP via his films. Many netizens claimed that Akshay’s films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Mission Mangal were made to promote the BJP government’s Swachh Bharat and Mars Mission projects. However, Akshay dismissed all claims and said, “Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn’t matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country.”

Meanwhile, Akshay’s latest film Mission Raniganj has been released and it has received a lukewarm response from fans. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and earned Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day.

Akshay’s film OMG 2 was also released on Netflix recently.

