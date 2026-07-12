Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Goat (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Universal animation Minions & Monsters is clinging to keep the franchise’s reputation intact. It is on track to reach a major milestone at the worldwide box office, but ahead of that, it will become the fourth-highest-grossing animated film of the year. The movie will climb further up at the box office but might not make it into the top 2 highest-grossing animated films of the year worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions & Monsters at the worldwide box office

Minions 3 loses its #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings. It collected just $6.6 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. It is the lowest second Friday for both the Minions and Despicable Me franchises. The film dropped by 60.2% from last Friday, facing Toy Story 5 and Moana. It has crossed the $94.4 million mark at the domestic box office.

Minions & Monsters is inches away from the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. It is crossing this milestone this weekend. Internationally, the movie stands at $99.3 million in cumulative box office. Adding that to its domestic total, the worldwide collection reached $193.7 million. The film will cross the $200 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $94.4 million

International – $99.3 million

Worldwide – $193.7 million

Set to beat Goat as 2026’s top-grossing animation

Goat is a 2026 sports comedy-animation film released earlier, featuring Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin in the leading role. The original animations collected $194.9 million at the worldwide box office and became the 4th-highest-grossing animated film of the year.

Minions & Monsters is less than $1 million away from surpassing Goat as the new 4th highest-grossing Hollywood animation of the year. At #3 is Hoppers with a $372 million global total. Minions 3 might surpass Hopper’s worldwide haul in its theatrical run, but beating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Toy Story 5 will be impossible for this Minions movie.

Top 5 highest-grossing animations of the year

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $1 billion

2. Toy Story 5 – $800 million+ [estimated]

3. Hoppers – $372.0 million

4. Goat – $194.9 million

5. Minions & Monsters – $193.7 million

Minions 3 is on track to become the lowest-grossing movie in both the Minions and Despicable Me franchises. Minions & Monsters will suffer more with Moana’s release and Toy Story 5’s strong performance. Next weekend, The Odyssey will take up all the spotlight. Minions & Monsters was released in the theaters on July 1.

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