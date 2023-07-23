Nicole Kidman is a very popular name in Hollywood; apart from her status as Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, she is a great actress and has been blessed by a loving husband, Keith Urban. The Australian/American singer once gave out explicit details about his and Nicole’s s*x life through the lyrics of his song, leaving the latter blushing. Here’s a throwback to when Keith called the actress a maniac in the bed in his track Gemini.

For the unversed, the Aquaman actress first met her husband in 2005 at a gala, and they tied the knot the next year and have been together since then. Kidman was previously married to the Top Gun star, but things did not go well eventually; they parted ways after ten years of togetherness.

A few years back, Keith Urban’s track Gemini was released that gave away explicit details of his and Nicole Kidman’s s*x life via its lyrics. One of the lines goes like this – “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head.” Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Nicole Kidman explained why she did not censor his lyrics. She said, “I don’t censor his art if I can be a muse for it.”

Nicole continued, “It’s better than saying, ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'” Another line of the song said, “She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night.” When asked about this by the show’s host Kyle, the actress got embarrassed and said, “No, what?! You’re making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I’m not answering that; that’s outrageous.”

On the other hand, Keith Urban talking about the track Gemini’s lyrics, told Entertainment Tonight that he wrote them without consulting Nicole Kidman and said, “No, that’s why I got so intimate, I’m sure. I was missing her, maybe.”

