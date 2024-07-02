Nicole Kidman and Nicole Kidman are setting the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in A Family Affair. The Netflix film, also starring Joey King as the third lead, follows a young woman, Zara, whose narcissistic boss, Chris, gets into an affair with her mother, Brooke.

When Zara catches her mother and boss in the act, things get awkward between the trio, leading to chaotic situations. If you enjoyed watching A Family Affair and are searching for similar films, here are eight recommendations from our side.

1.There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Directed by the Farrelly brothers, There’s Something About Mary is a rom-com that follows Ted (Ben Stiller), who has been infatuated with his high school crush, an older woman named Mary (Cameron Diaz), for over a decade. When he hires a private investigator, Pat (Matt Dillon), to track her down, Pat also falls for Mary and lies about her to keep Ted away. The film showcases a romantic angle between a younger man and an older woman, which leads to unexpected situations similar to the premise of A Family Affair.

2. Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, Something’s Gotta Give centres on Harry Sanborn (Nicholson), an ageing Casanova who dates much younger women. One day, Harry suffers a heart attack while with his young girlfriend at her mother, Erica Barry’s (Keaton) beach house. Erica, a successful playwright, reluctantly cares for Harry during his recovery, leading to an unexpected romance between the two older adults. Complications arise when Harry’s young doctor (Keanu Reeves) also falls for Erica. Both Something’s Gotta Give, and A Family Affair explore romantic relationships that cross conventional boundaries and create awkward and comedic situations.

3. The Idea of You (2024)

Michael Showalter’s The Idea of You made headlines upon its release for the stellar chemistry between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The film follows Solène, a 40-year-old woman who attends a music festival with her teenage daughter after her ex-husband cancels his plans. At the festival, Solène meets and falls for Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old lead singer of a popular boy band. Despite the age difference and public scrutiny, Solène and Hayes embark on an unexpected romance that challenges societal norms and Solène’s perceptions of love and relationships, similar to the themes explored in A Family Affair.

4. I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007)

I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007) is a romantic comedy directed by Amy Heckerling, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Paul Rudd. The story is about Rosie (Pfeiffer), a middle-aged TV producer who starts dating Adam (Rudd), a younger actor on her show. While Rosie deals with the ups and downs of dating someone younger, she also helps her teenage daughter with her love problems. The movie humorously looks at love, getting older, and the challenges of dating at different ages. A Family Affair also showcases similar ideas.

5. No Hard Feelings (2023)

No Hard Feelings follows Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence), a financially struggling woman who agrees to “date” a socially awkward 19-year-old, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), at the request of his wealthy parents. As Maddie tries to bring Percy out of his shell before he leaves for college, their unusual relationship leads to comedic and heartfelt moments. Like A Family Affair, No Hard Feelings also features a couple with an age gap and uses humour to drive the narrative.

6. Fish Tank (2009)

Among all the romantic comedies comes a drama film, Fish Tank. The movie, helmed by Andrea Arnold, revolves around Mia, a rebellious 15-year-old girl living in a rough neighbourhood with her single mother. Mia’s life takes an unexpected turn when her mother brings home a new boyfriend, Connor, who starts to take an interest in Mia. Their relationship becomes increasingly complicated, leading to emotional and dramatic consequences. Similar to A Family Affair, the relationship between a mother and daughter gets complex due to their romantic relationships in Fish Tank.

7. Meet the Parents (2000)

Another film with Ben Stiller in the lead, Meet the Parents, follows Greg Focker (Stiller), who visits his girlfriend Pam’s (Teri Polo) family to ask her father, Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro), for her hand in marriage. Throughout the visit, Greg endures a series of humorous and awkward situations as he tries to impress Jack, a retired CIA agent, while things continually go wrong. Both Meet the Parents and A Family Affair feature characters caught in uncomfortable and humorous situations involving family dynamics.

8. Licorice Pizza (2021)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley. The film chronicles the relationship between Alana Kane (Alana Haim), a 25-year-old photographer’s assistant, and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), a 15-year-old entrepreneur and actor. The two experience the challenges of growing up while navigating the complexities of their age-difference relationship. Like A Family Affair, Licorice Pizza depicts how surprising relationships can affect personal growth and family life, mixing humour with heartfelt lessons.

