Jennifer Lawrence is a massive name in the entertainment industry worldwide, with a colossal fan following among fans. The Oscar-winning actress has done commendable work in Hollywood and is currently promoting her upcoming movie titled ‘No Hard Feelings’ alongside Andrew Barth Feldman. Now, we all know that JLaw is one of the highest-paid actresses in showbiz, but the hefty cheque she took home for this dramedy will leave you with your jaw dropped on the floor. Scroll below to read the amount.

Lawrence is one of the most popular actresses even on social media, and although she doesn’t have an official Instagram account, she has fan pages dedicated to her that keep track of her daily activities. Fans often appreciate her candid and honest nature, and the actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances.

Now talking about her upcoming film, Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in Gene Stupnitsky’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ where she plays a bold role. Over the years, we’ve seen her playing many iconic on-screen characters, but this dramedy looks different where she’s seen seducing a teen, and the trailer looks pretty exciting.

But do y’all know the whopping amount JLaw is getting paid for it? Brace yourself, you might get a mini heart attack, and this woman is definitely going places and creating history with her hefty cheques. Jennifer Lawrence is getting a whopping $25 million for ‘No Hard Feelings’, which would come to around 205 crores in INR. Hell yeah, women empowerment and how!

We are definitely over the moon knowing that JLaw is getting paid a bomb amount; she deserves it!

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s fees for ‘No Hard Feelings’? Tell us in the space below.

