Filming stimulated s*x scenes in films can be quite challenging. Often actors face during intimate scenes need to balance their personal comfort levels with the demands of the script and the director’s vision. British actor Idris Elba too faced problems while filming a s*x scene with Kate Winslet.

The two actors collaborated on a 2017 film, ‘The Mountain Between Us’. The Oscar-winning actress once revealed how the British star was incredibly nervous when filming the movie’s s*x scenes. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Contact Music, Kate Winslet shared that she was the one who had to take the lead to get the awkward filming done. “Let’s face it – I’m 42, I have been doing scenes like that since I was 20. Idris has not done very much n*dity, which I didn’t realise. I was like: ‘Get on the with it, boys,’ and he’s like, ‘I am just – you know, getting used to the situation,” she said.

On the other hand, Idris Elba was preoccupied with thoughts of his upcoming fling with Kate, who has kissed some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities. “I didn’t think about those guys while I was kissing Kate if I’m honest. I was thinking about her husband a bit more!” Before understanding what he had said and adding, “That is a weird thing to say! I was thinking about her husband a bit more!”

After a while, the “Luther” actor was able to save the scene by telling himself that he didn’t care how people made love. He shared, “I have been here before, I just haven’t had the film crew around me.”

Idris Elba portrays a doctor named Ben Bass, and Kate Winslet portrays an engaged journalist named Alex Martin. The characters played by Winslet and Elba in The Mountain Between Us wind up alone in the High Uintas Wilderness after surviving a plane accident.

