The month of July looks pretty good for Prime Video subscribers, as an exciting array of new shows and films is being added to the streaming platform’s catalog. From comedy to drama and from action to thriller, the platform has something to offer from almost every genre.

Moreover, the likes of Emma Roberts and Henry Cavill will be seen in some highly-anticipated projects. Now, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the best shows and films being released on Amazon Prime Video in July 2024.

1. Space Cadet

Release Date: July 4th

Your Independence Day plans are sorted as the Emma Roberts-starrer comedy film Space Cadet arrives on Prime Video on July 4th. The film tells the story of a party girl, Rex, who dreams of going to space and gets enlisted into a NASA astronaut training program by fluke. As she begins her training, Rex’s smartness and zeal set her apart from all other candidates and get her one step closer to fulfilling her dream. Directed by Liz W. Garcia, the film co-stars Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, and Desi Lydic.

2. Mirzapur Season 3

Premiere Date: July 5th

One of India’s most-watched OTT shows, Mirzapur returns with its third season this July, after a long wait of four years. The crime thriller series follows the family of a mafia boss in the town of Mirzapur, where crime is the norm. As a new candidate ascends the throne in the town’s underworld, it begins a game of revenge, politics, betrayal, and complicated family dynamics. The main cast members will be reprising their roles in the new season, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, and Vijay Varma.

3. Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Premiere Date: July 11th

A sequel series to the 2016 film Sausage Party, titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia, is also coming to Prime Video. The adult animated series follows up on the events of the film and revolves around the sausage Frank, who established a safe haven with his friends, named Foodtopia. But when a flood destroys their dreamland, the group has to team up with humans to ensure their survival. The main cast members from the film are reprising their voice roles in the show, including Seth Rogen as Frank, Kristen Wiig as Brenda, Michael Cera as Barry, David Krumholtz as Kareem, and Edward Norton as Sammy Bagel Jr.

4. Divorce in the Black

Release Date: July 11th

From director Tyler Perry, Divorce in the Black is a drama thriller film that revolves around Ava, a young bank professional who is left heartbroken after her husband, Dallas, breaks their marriage. While Ava is determined to fight for the relationship, she learns that her chances to meet her soulmate might have been sabotaged in the past. The film stars Meagan Good,

Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Taylor Polidore Williams in the main roles.

5. My Spy: The Eternal City

Release Date: July 18th

The spy comedy franchise, My Spy, returns with its second part, subtitled The Eternal City, on July 18th. Marking the return of Dave Bautista as J.J. and Chloe Coleman as Sophie, the sequel follows the two as they become involved in a terrorist plot and have to prevent a nuclear attack at the Vatican, all while being on a school trip. Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong also reprise their roles as Bobbi and David Kim, respectively, in the film, directed by Peter Segal.

6. Betty la Fea: The Story Continues

Premiere Date: July 19th

25 years after the release of Yo soy Betty, la fea, the series is coming back with its second sequel, titled Betty la Fea: The Story Continues. For those who don’t know, Yo soy Betty, la fea is a Columbian series that was remade in the US as Ugly Betty, as well as in other international territories. The sequel series follows Betty as she deals with a rebellious teen daughter, while her marriage with Armando hits rock bottom. Ana María Orozco returns as Betty, with Jorge Enrique Abello reprising his role as Armando.

7. Troppo Season 2

Premiere Date: July 25th

The tropical noir crime drama, Troppo, is returning with its second season on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video. The new season follows Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane) and Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun) as they investigate the murder case of a retreat leader, who had links with a drug ring and a biker gang. Based on Candice Fox’s book Redemption Point, the show is created by Yolanda Ramke.

8. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Release Date: July 25th

After receiving critical praise with its theatrical release, Henry Cavill starrer spy action comedy, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is headed to Prime Video for its streaming release. Helmed by Guy Ritchie, the film showcases a fictionalized version of history, where a team of rogues and mavericks battle the Nazis using unconventional methods during WWII, as per a plan hatched by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and his military officials.

