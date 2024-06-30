Apple TV+ is bringing a psychological thriller, Disclaimer, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renee Knight. The miniseries follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, who has built her reputation by exposing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. Here’s everything you need to know about Disclaimer.

Disclaimer Release Date

The seven-episode series by Alfonso Cuarón is set to arrive on Apple TV+ on October 11, 2024. The first two episodes will be released simultaneously with subsequent episodes released every Friday until November 15, 2024.

The series is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and An Anonymous Content, with Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, and Steve Golin as executive producers. Knight will be the co-executive producer of the series. Additionally, Oscar-winner Emmanuel Lubezki will serve as director of photography alongside Bruno Delbonnel, and the two will also be the Eps alongside Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales. Barbie Oscar and Grammy winner Finneas O’Connell is composing the score.

Disclaimer Cast

Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline will lead the highly anticipated show. Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner for Blue Jasmine and The Aviator and will play the role of Catherine Ravenscroft whereas Kline won the Academy Award in 1989 for A Fish Called Wanda. In addition to them, Lesley Manville, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and HoYeon Jung will also star in Disclaimer.

Disclaimer Plot

The official synopsis reads, “When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).”

