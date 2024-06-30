The Bikeriders, starring Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, had a muted opening at the box office, but some claim its collections to be decent for an art-house cinema like this. It was directed by Jeff Nichols. It was previously scheduled to be released in the US last year, but things did not go as planned. It is now reportedly set to make its OTT premiere. Scroll below to get the deets.

The movie reportedly premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in August last year. It shows the life of a motorcycle club, which is a fictional version of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. In addition to Austin and Tom, the movie also features Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Jodie Comer, and Norman Reedus.

The official synopsis of The Bikeriders read, “The Bikeriders follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.” According to The Numbers, the movie opened to $9.7 million in North America.

So far, The Bikeriders has collected $13.8 million in the US and $3.9 million overseas, for a worldwide collection of $17.7 million. The movie was released in theatres in North America on June 21.

Austin Butler and Tom Hardy starrer The Bikeriders is distributed by Focus Features and Universal Pictures. According to When To Stream’s report, Focus Features is expected to release the art-house drama on VOD and digital platforms in July. The report claimed that the movie will arrive on OTT platforms such as Apple, Amazon, and Google on July 9, 2024, in less than a month of its release.

THE BIKERIDERS (2023)

Streaming: July 9, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)#TheBikeriders

Added to our streaming calendar: https://t.co/caHUqsodzT — WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) June 29, 2024

It is available to pre-order on Amazon at $24.99. However, Focus Features has not officially announced its digital premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bikeriders (@bikeridersfilm)

