10 Best Original Shows And Films Coming To Netflix In July 2024

With an amazing line-up of shows and films, Netflix promises to keep you entertained this July. Audiences can make the most of their subscription this month, as the streaming platform is coming up with some highly-anticipated programs.

Apart from new films and series, Netflix is also dropping the final seasons of three of its highly popular shows soon. Then there are some exciting reality shows that will be raising the drama quotient. Here are the 10 most-awaited original shows and films that will be released on Netflix in July 2024.

1. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2

Premiere Date: July 1st

The famous sci-fi animated series based on the Star Trek franchise returns with its second season. Unlike the first season which was released in two parts and followed a weekly schedule, all 20 episodes of season 2 will be dropped simultaneously, enabling a binge-watch session. Created by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, Star Trek: Prodigy is set in the late 24th century and revolves around a group of young aliens who discover the abandoned starship Protostar.

2. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Release Date: July 3rd

30 years after the release of Beverly Hills Cop III, the fourth installment in the action comedy franchise, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, arrives straight on Netflix. Eddie Murphy reprises his role as the street-smart police lieutenant Axel Foley, who returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter’s life is endangered. The two then team up with Axel’s old pals, along with a new partner, to uncover a conspiracy.

3. The Imaginary

Release Date: July 5th

After impressing the audience in Japan, the anime film The Imaginary is headed to Netflix for a global release. The fantasy film follows Rudger, the imaginary friend of a young girl named Amanda. When Rudger realizes that he will cease to exist if Amanda forgets him, he arrives in a town where imaginary beings like him, forgotten by their humans, exist.

4. The Boyfriend

Premiere Date: July 9th

Japan’s first same-sex dating reality series, The Boyfriend, starts streaming on Netflix on July 9th and will release new episodes every Tuesday for four weeks. The show features nine men, who are kept under the same roof in a beach house for a month, where they endeavor to find their true love.

5. Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Premiere Date: July 11th

Vikings’ sequel, Valhalla, is headed toward its conclusion as its third and final season premieres on Netflix on July 11th. The new season of the historical drama will tie all the loose ends as Leif embraces Christianity and seeks knowledge in Byzantine. Meanwhile, Harald gets infatuated with Elena, who is about to be wed to the Emperor. At the same time, Freydis focuses on raising her son but faces a new threat.

6. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1

Premiere Date: July 18th

The first part of the final season of the martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai also premieres on Netflix this July. The series, which started as a sequel to The Karate Kid franchise, has carved its own niche over the years. The sixth season tells the story of the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo senseis and students after Cobra Kai is eliminated from the Valley. Comprising 15 episodes, the final season has been split into three parts of five episodes each, with the first batch releasing on July 18th. The second part will come out on November 28th, 2024, while the third part will be released sometime in 2025.

7. Find Me Falling

Release Date: July 19th

This romantic comedy film starring singer-actor Harry Connick Jr. follows an aging rockstar who takes a break from his career and seeks solace on an isolated cliffside home in Cyprus. However, his efforts to lie low are marred when he encounters his ex on the island. Helmed by Stelana Kliris, the film also stars Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, and Tony Demetriou.

8. Too Hot to Handle Season 6

Premiere Date: July 19th

The hit dating reality series turns up the heat this summer as it returns to Netflix with its sixth season. The new installment is set to feature a new Lana, the virtual presenter, along with a new set of contestants who will be asked to keep their hands off each other if they want to win a cash prize, while living together and forming connections for four weeks.

9. The Decameron

Premiere Date: July 25th

A steamy series featuring a wine-soaked sex romp in the Italian countryside, The Decameron is inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s 14th-century book of the same name. The dark comedy show is set during the Black Death period in Florence, where nobles and their servants hide in a grand villa for a lavish holiday. As social rules break down, their retreat turns into a desperate struggle for survival, full of cunning and outrageous characters.

10. Elite Season 8

Premiere Date: July 26th

One of the longest-running Netflix shows, Elite, is coming to an end with its eighth season. As Las Encinas High School opens its door for one last time, one OG cast member returns to the Spanish teen drama, once again igniting a string of rivalries, secrets, and relationships. The eight-episode final season premieres on Netflix on July 26th.

