It’s the last week of June 2024, and the OTT platform and theatres have some exciting releases to enjoy. The buzz of Kalki 2898 AD is over the roof, but there are some other interesting titles you can enjoy as well. So, if you are wondering what to watch this weekend, we have listed some titles for you.

What to Watch This Weekend On OTT

Netflix

A Family Affair

It’s a romantic comedy that stars Zac Efron, Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates and Shirley MacLaine. A Family Affair is directed by Richard LaGravenese. It will be released on Netflix on June 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking)

Amazon Prime Video

Sharmajee Ki Beti

In this feel-good film, Tahira Kashyap presents an interesting story about women. Sharmajee Ki Beti stars Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Arista Mehta, and Sharib Hashmi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Disney+ Hotstar

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2024 Malayalam comedy-drama is now available to stream online. Directed by Vipin Das, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also stars Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan and Yogi Babu. The film received fantastic reviews upon its theatrical release. You can watch it in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)



Aavesham (Hindi)

Fahadh Faasil fans can rejoice, as Aavesham is now available to stream online in Hindi. The Malayalam version was released on Amazon Prime Video in May. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the action comedy also stars Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Sajin Gopu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)



Zee5

Rautu Ka Raaz

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is here to keep you engrossed in a mystery thriller. Directed by Anand Surapur, the film also stars Narayani Shashtri, Rajesh Kumar and Atul Tiwari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)



What To Watch This Weekend In Theatres

Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin’s epic saga is now out in theatres. The sci-fi mythological action drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Kalki 2898 AD received positive reviews and is praised for its visual effects and engaging storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 – AD (@kalki2898ad)



A Quiet Place: Day One

It’s time to know how and where it all begins. A Quiet Place: Day One is a spin-off prequel to John Kransinski’s 2018 apocalyptic horror film ‘A Quiet Place’, which was released in 2018. Michael Sarnoski helmed the prequel, which stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Quiet Place: Day One (@aquietplace)

Let us know which movie or series you plan to binge on this weekend!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD On OTT: Where To Watch Prabhas’s Vishnu Avatar & Deepika Padukone’s Career-Best In Hindi, Telugu & Tamil After 375 Crore Deal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News