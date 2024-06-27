Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for giving bold and honest interviews. Recently, the actor revealed that he faces no discrimination in the film industry for being a Muslim. The actor often gets candid about his personal life, movies, and friendships in his interactions. In a new interview, the actor has talked about getting high and behaving in unexpected ways.

In a new interview, the Sacred Games star was asked if he tried to smoke up. The actor admitted to doing so and said that he used to enjoy it. But he doesn’t want to promote it as it was a mistake. “I had company of some people, who would smoke up so even I ended up doing that. I realised later that… I don’t want to promote it, I have made mistakes but its benefit was that jo travelling milti thi usmein, bada maza aata tha (the high you’d get in that was a lot of fun). But I do not want to promote it at all, it was our mistake and I want to apologise for that,” the actor said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Performing For Hours

In the same interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Gangs of Wasseypur star revealed that he has drunk bhang several times, mainly during the Holi festival. After getting high on bhaang, he would perform as characters from Mahabharata.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed, “I would think people are my audience, and the world my stage. So, I would perform! I would sometimes be Ashwatthama, Karn, Krishna and perform for hours. Because you get into a loop, so I would perform from morning to night. Later, when its effect would subside, people would tell me, ‘Paagal ho gaya kya hai tu? You have been repeating the same dialogue all day! I would go to parks, perform in busses, wherever”. The Gangs of Wasseypur star added that when he used to get high on bhaang, he used to feel like the biggest actor in the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next star in Rautu Ka Raaz, directed by Anand Surapur. The film also stars Narayani Shastri, Rajesh Kumar, and Atul Tiwari. The mystery thriller will release on Zee5 on June 28, 2024. The actor has four more movies in the pipeline: Oil Kumar, Adbhut, Noorani Chehra, and Sangeen.

