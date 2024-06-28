Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2: Premiere Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And Everything We Know So Far

After almost getting canceled and being saved by the audience’s efforts, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is finally going to see the light of the day. The animated series, which premiered in 2021 on Paramount+, has found a new home for its second season.

Star Trek: Prodigy, which marks the tenth series in the Star Trek Universe, follows a group of ragtag aliens who find an abandoned Starfleet ship and take control of it. In Season 2, the members of the team head out into space to look for the ship’s original owners.

Star Trek: Prodigy Moves to Netflix for Season 2, To Premiere on July 1

Instead of Paramount+, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will be coming to Netflix. The new season, featuring 20 episodes, is scheduled to premiere on Monday, July 1st, 2024. The complete season will be dropped at once, instead of the weekly release schedule followed by the previous installment.

The new season is indeed special as it has been brought to life after the audience’s demand. While the show was renewed by Paramount+ soon after its debut in 2021, the streaming platform decided to cancel its production in 2023. The fans then ran a massive campaign to bring the show back, and it was finally picked up by Netflix.

What will Happen in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2?

Series creators Dan and Kevin Hageman have revealed that the crew will be ‘earning’ the ship, after having stolen it in the first season. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 follows Admiral Kathryn Janeway as she takes the crew members under her guidance. The crew then ventures into space to find the original owners of the USS Protostar. Meanwhile, Gwyndala and Dal R’El become the official members of the Voyager-A. To find out more about the plot of the new season, check out the trailer below:

Kate Mulgrew Returns as Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2

Kate Mulgrew, who played Kathryn Janeway in the live-action Star Trek: Voyager, returns to voice the character in Prodigy. The show also stars Brett Gray as Dal R’El, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jimmi Simpson as Drednok, and John Noble as the Diviner.

The rest of the voice cast includes Robert Beltran as Chakotay, Robert Picardo as the Doctor, Jason Alexander as Noum, Daveed Diggs as Tysess, Jameela Jamil as Asencia, Ronny Cox as Edward Jellico, and Michaela Dietz as Maj’eyal.

