For the uninitiated, The Boys TV series is adapted from a comic book franchise. Before delving into the insights provided by the show’s runner, Eric Kripke, it’s important to understand the differences between the original comic and the television adaptation. So, let’s start with that.

Spoilers ahead

Black Noir’s Character Arc in the TV series

In Season 3, Black Noir’s character arc takes a dramatic turn as we delve into his origin story. He emerges as a tragic figure, having suffered severe abuse and betrayal at the hands of Soldier Boy, which transforms him from a formidable antagonist into a complex anti-hero. During a mission, Soldier Boy’s brutal assault leaves Black Noir severely disfigured and with impaired cognitive and speech functions, where his cognitive ability remains akin to a 7-year-old child. The trauma also causes delusions where he believes cartoon mascots from Buster Beaver’s Pizza Restaurant are his closest companions.

The turning point occurs when Homelander discovers that Black Noir was aware of Soldier Boy’s true identity as Homelander’s biological father but kept this information concealed. In a moment of rage and betrayal, Homelander kills Black Noir. Season 4 introduces a new Black Noir, replacing the original character and setting the stage for new developments in the series.

Black Noir’s character Arc in the Comics

In the comics, the narrative diverges significantly: Black Noir emerges as the primary antagonist. Originally engineered by Vought as an exact replica of Homelander, he was intended as a fail-safe to counteract Homelander’s potential uncontrollable behavior or threats to Vought’s interests. However, with Homelander remaining stable over time, Black Noir’s failure to fulfill his designated role drove him into psychosis. Manipulating circumstances, he orchestrated a series of heinous crimes, framing Homelander and pushing him towards villainy, ultimately driving him insane. This climaxed in Homelander’s attempted overthrow of the U.S. government, during which Black Noir revealed his true identity and purpose. In a decisive showdown, Black Noir successfully defeated Homelander, leading to the latter’s demise.

What did Eric Kripke say?

Now, addressing the topic at hand, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke discussed with Variety the significant deviation from the comics regarding Black Noir’s identity. In the comics, Black Noir is revealed to be a clone of Homelander, responsible for all the horrific acts attributed to him. This twist redefines the true antagonist, as it shifts the blame away from the character fans have been following. Although some fans might be disappointed that this storyline wasn’t adapted, Kripke believed it was more satisfying for the narrative to have Homelander himself be the primary villain rather than a clone. He expressed a preference for a consistent antagonist, stating, “If I’m going to follow this villain, I want this guy to be the villain. So I was never really into the clone idea.”

Additionally, Kripke noted that incorporating cloning felt too fantastical for the show’s tone. While he admitted this might sound odd, he stressed that the show aims to depict superheroes as the sole extraordinary element, keeping all other aspects as realistic as possible.

