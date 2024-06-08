The Boys Season 4 is about to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Before that, showrunner Eric Kripke shared an important update on its spin-off series, Gen V. Earlier this year, Gen V star Chance Perdomo passed away. Kripke reveals how they will address the character’s disappearance in Gen V season 2. Keep scrolling for more.

For the uninitiated, it is the spin-off series of The Boys starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Anthony Starr in lead roles. Earlier this month, the makers stated that they would not be hiring anyone to replace the late actor, which left the fans puzzled. The makers also revealed that they are changing the storyline and would start filming in May.

In an interview with TVLine, The Boys Season 4 maker Eric Kripke revealed how they will address Chance Perdomo’s absence from Gen V Season 2. Kirpke said, “First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Eric Kripke continued, “We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can.” Kripke was at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, where Gen V was nominated for Breakthrough Comedy Series, and Jaz Sinclaire, aka Marie, was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series.”

According to the report, Gen V has already begun filming season 2. Eric Kripke also revealed that The Boys Season 4 is connected to the Gen V series.

Meanwhile, for those who are unaware, Gen V star Chance Perdomo passed away in March 2024 due to a motorcycle accident. Chance played the role of Andre Anderson, who had magnetic manipulation capabilities. On the other hand, The Boys Season 4 is set to premiere on June 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

