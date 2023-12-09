The Boys Season 4 recently released its first official teaser of the Karl Urban and Antony Starr-led show. The series is known for its explicitly graphic R-rated content, and it indeed took a lot of money to get made. The Boys has fantastic special effects, stunning visuals, and well-choreographed action sequences. How much money goes behind creating an episode in the top-rated series? Keep scrolling to know the numbers.

The series by Eric Kripke started in 2019 and is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It is based on how the superheroes abuse their power and do not hesitate to harm even the innocents if needed. The series was nominated for six Emmy Awards in 2021, and the fans are all pumped for the upcoming season.

As mentioned above, the show is more ‘diabolical’ than any other superhero series or movie. The Boys has a very gritty and dark tone, which is accompanied by a lot of bloodshed. The visuals look very real and polished. According to Buzzfeed, the first season of the series was made on a budget of $11.2 million per episode, making this series one of the most expensive series of Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of The Boys has eight episodes; the cost of it was around $89.6 million. The budget for the other seasons is yet to be reported, but if we calculate with the $11.2 million estimate only, then for the four seasons, the budget would be around $358.4 million [approximately].

The creator of the series, Eric Kripke, in 2020 spoke about The Boys’ budget and said, “They goosed up our budget a bit. That time buys you the ability…and it doesn’t just mean huge action scenes. It does mean some of those. We have some huge sequences.”

The Boys Season 4 trailer was released on December 2nd, and it has already piqued the viewers’ interest by showing Black Noir in it. For the unversed, Black Noir was killed by Antony Starr’s character, Homelander, in the last season. Check out the first official trailer of the series here:

Season 4 is a riot. Strap in lads, coming your way 2024 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/EiGAl7mwgE — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 2, 2023

The Boys series became so popular that the makers created a spin-off series, Gen-V. Antony Starr’s Homelander and a few others appeared in cameo roles in the said series.

Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, and others will be back in The Boys Season 4, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video next year.

