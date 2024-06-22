Austin Butler might have become a big name in the industry, but he is just like us when it comes to getting stunned by our favorite celebrities. The Elvis actor has recalled how he was once starstruck on seeing Hollywood heartthrob, Ryan Gosling.

Butler revealed that he has admired the Barbie actor so much that he could not even muster up the courage to say hello to him when they met. The 32-year-old actor made the revelation while promoting his new film, The Bikeriders.

Austin Butler Reveals He was Starstruck by Ryan Gosling

Butler appeared on the Today show on June 20th, where he talked about his encounter with Gosling, whom he saw outside a hotel he was staying in. “I was just telling a story yesterday about getting starstruck by Ryan Gosling recently. It’s when you don’t expect to see somebody — so I saw him outside of a hotel that I was staying in, and I had to go into another door,” said the Academy Award-nominated actor.

“I couldn’t even say hello. Because I grew up admiring him so much,” Butler revealed. The host, Savannah Guthrie, then asked him why he got starstruck when he is a star himself, the actor replied, “I know. But that doesn’t feel real.”

The Actor was Spellbound at Another Event Recently

Interestingly, Gosling isn’t the only star who left Butler speechless. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor reminisced that he attended a star-studded party recently, hosted by Paul McCartney, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks, Ringo Starr, and Mick Jagger. There, he met another person who he admires a lot: singer and guitarist, Bruce Springsteen.

“Some people I know — Paul I’ve met a couple times. He’s so sweet. I had never met Springsteen, so that was really… Those are those moments that you just, you can hardly fathom the amount of talent that’s surrounding you,” Butler recalled. On being reminded that music legend Cher had also attended the premiere of his film The Bikeriders last week, Butler stated, “Yeah, she’s another person that I’d never met. What a legend.”

Butler started his career as a teen star on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon before making it big in Hollywood with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Elvis. The actor had a busy 2024 so far, as he starred in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, the sci-fi blockbuster Dune: Part Two, and Jeff Nichols’ crime drama The Bikeriders.

