Meryl Streep and Eva Longoria have found an unexpected connection to each other. Eva, known for her role in Desperate Housewives, has revealed that she and The Devil Wears Prada star address each other as ‘cousin.’

The two renowned actresses are soon going to be seen together on the Hulu mystery comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building. The cast and crew of the series were apparently also surprised to learn about the previously unknown relationship between the two.

Why do Meryl Streep and Eva Longoria Call Each Other Cousins?

Meryl Streep and Eva Longoria actually share a common ancestry and are distant relatives. The actresses first found out about their familial connection when they participated in the PBS documentary, Faces of America. The show, hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr., utilized genealogical research and genetics to uncover the family history of 12 well-known faces in America.

While the two did not encounter each other at the time, they finally met at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, dedicated to Jane Fonda, in 2014. Ever since, Meyrl, 74, and Eva, 49, have been calling each other cousins whenever they meet. “We actually call each other ‘cousin.’ We’ll say, ‘How are you, cousin?’ and ‘I’m good, cousin,’” Eva revealed in a recent interview.

Meryl Streep and Eva Longoria’s Connection Confuses Their Only Murders in the Building Co-Stars

Eva is joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building in a recurring role in season 4, while Meryl already made her debut in the series as the struggling actress Loretta Durkin in season 3. As the two joined the first Zoom table read for the upcoming season of the show, Meryl called Eva her cousin in front of the cast members, including Selena Gomez, Molly Shannon, and Zach Galifianakis, confusing all of them.

“She tells the story and everyone’s so confused because I’m the most Latina person in the industry, and she’s Meryl Streep,” Eva said. While it is not yet known if the two ‘cousins’ will have any scenes together in the show, it will surely be interesting if they do end up sharing the screen. Apart from Only Murders in the Building, Eva will soon be seen in the Apple TV+’s comedy thriller series, Land of Women.

