While accepting an honorary Palme d’Or award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, Meryl Streep reflected on her 1989 Cannes debut. The actress was 39 when she walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time and won the Best Actress award for “Evil Angels.”

The three-time Oscar winner stunned the audience at the May 14 award ceremony when she revealed she thought her career was over after winning the Best Actress award for “Evil Angels.”

The actress shared that she was a mother of three and turning 40. Streep recalled thinking she was ageing out of Hollywood and that the offers might dry up from the movie industry, where actresses were put out to pasture at a certain age.

While accepting an honorary Palme d’Or award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Streep recounted, “Thirty-five years ago, when I was here for the first time, I was already a mother of three. I was about to turn 40, and I thought that my career was over.”

She added that she was eternally grateful the audience hadn’t gotten sick of her yet, noting, “And that was not an unrealistic expectation for actresses at that time. I’m just so grateful that you haven’t gotten sick of my face, that you haven’t gotten off of the train.”

Meryl Streep, who became the most-nominated actor in Academy Awards history with 21 acting nominations and three wins, had already secured two Oscars before her first 1989 Cannes appearance. She won Best Supporting Actress for 1979’s “Kramer vs. Kramer” and Best Actress for 1982’s “Sophie’s Choice.”

According to PEOPLE, during a panel at Le Palais des Festivals on May 15, the actress recalled winning her first Oscar in 1980. The “Kramer vs. Kramer” Actress revealed she accidentally left the award in the restroom at the ceremony’s venue.

“Yes, I did. I did leave it in the restroom. It’s a very big dress and I had to lift it up and put the thing down and then forgot that it was underneath there, but someone found it. The next person in,” She recalled.

