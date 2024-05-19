In a startling admission, Broadway Actress Kristin Chenoweth revealed she is a survivor of domestic abuse. Chenoweth’s confession came on the heels of reacting to the horrific 2016 Diddy Abuse video where the rap mogul was seen violently attacking his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Casie” Ventura.

On Saturday, May 18, the 55-year-old actress shared a post on X reacting to the recently released video of Diddy in which he can be seen physically assaulting Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles. Reflecting on the footage, Kristin Chenoweth shared that she will pray for the rap mogul, writing, “Honestly, I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real.”

Honestly i have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing i need to do is pray for him. For real. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 18, 2024

The reaction seemingly sympathizing with the assailant surprised fans, with one commenter noting the Glee star should pray for “victims” and not “evil abusers.” In response, for the first time, the actress opened up about her experience with domestic violence. Here’s what she had to say.

Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Her Experience With Domestic Abuse

Kristin Chenoweth, who is currently married to singer Josh Bryant, shared she was in a “severely” abusive relationship several years ago, and it took her therapy and prayer to extricate herself from the violent situation. She wrote, “Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago, I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better.”

Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago i was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand i deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing i knew to do when i got out was pray. Pray for myself.… https://t.co/kgAhWmIeOV — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 18, 2024

The actress shared she was “deeply injured physically and spiritually”, and prayer helped her survive the horrific ordeal. She explained she began praying for the abuser as” he grew up abused.”

Kristin Chenoweth continued it was the lowest moment of her life before noting she is still struggling to forgive her abuser. She concluded by saying, “A victim has to handle it however [she/he/they] needs to and is best for them,” hoping that maybe she helped someone by sharing her experience.

The actress’ admission comes a day after CNN shared the Diddy abuse video that showed the extent of his violence against his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The video corroborated one of Cassie’s many allegations in the lawsuit filed last year, where she accused the rap mogul of physical and sexual abuse. While Diddy denied the allegations, he went on to settle the lawsuit with Cassie.

The rapper is now facing a federal investigation and four separate abuse lawsuits from multiple victims who have levelled similar allegations against him.

