Sean Diddy Combs, reportedly fixated on Heath Ledger’s chilling portrayal of the Joker in ‘The Dark Knight,’ stands accused of threatening a woman with a brutal ‘Glasgow Smile’ before allegedly subjecting her to horrific acts of violence, including rape.

According to RadarOnline, the ‘Glasgow Smile’ is a brutal form of torture where a victim gets his face slashed from each ear down to their mouth.

Sean Diddy Combs: Allegations of Assault and Violence

In a grim reflection of the infamous character’s methods, legal documents claim that Combs brandished a knife, vowing to scar her face as punishment for implicating him in Tupac Shakur’s murder.

“Combs is obsessed with Joker, and this was a graphic and disturbing example of him allegedly acting out scenes from the film in real life with terrible consequences. He used to believe he was Joker,” an insider told the outlet.

In The Dark Knight, the late actor Heath Ledger, who played the iconic Joker character, threatened to “carve” the face of Batman’s girlfriend Rachel Dawes, played by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The allegations detail a night of escalating terror where the victim claims Combs violated her and coerced others into participating in her ‘violent’ assault.

During the ordeal, he allegedly declared his absolute control over her fate, raped her with a television remote control, and left her paralyzed with fear. Desperate to escape, she eventually sought refuge with neighbors who had already alerted authorities after hearing gunfire fired at her.

However, despite her report to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, no action was initially taken.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Eerie Halloween Performances

This isn’t the first time Combs’ fascination with the Joker has surfaced.

Viral clips from 2022 show him donning the villain’s iconic look—white makeup, green hair, and a striking purple suit—while firing a prop gun before Tyler the Creator.

These unsettling performances took on a darker tone as allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and drug-fueled “freak-offs” involving prostitutes and fans emerged.

Now detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after a judge denied bail, the 55-year-old mogul faces charges that could lead to a life sentence.

