Teresa Giudice is the only original cast remaining on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The 52-year-old has been a constant and commanding presence in every season of the edition. Besides her, Kyle Richards from the Beverly Hills edition is the only remaining OG in the Housewives franchise. As a result, the reality star continues to stay in the news.

With all that limelight and expectations also comes unwanted commentary. Kristin Chenoweth, who recently featured in the blockbuster Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked, recently spoke against Teresa Giudice. The latter has slammed the former and asked her to mind her business. Here’s what Chenoweth said and how Giudice responded.

Teresa Giudice Slams Kristin Chenoweth For Calling Her Dangerous

Chenoweth, who played the original Glinda in the stage musical, recently commented on a post about Giudice and said, “This one. Scary person. Dangerous.” When an interviewer from Entertainment Tonight asked her about the same, the reality star had no idea who she was. “Who is that?” she asked. Then, she found out about Chenoweth being a Broadway icon.

Regardless, that didn’t deter Giudice from slamming the actress. “I don’t even know who this woman is. You see what I mean? These people are crazy,” she remarked. “Tell her to get a hobby. She’s on Wicked? Tell her to keep being wicked with somebody else. Or tell her to be wicked on her show,” Giudice joked. She also found out that her supporters defended her.

“Oh good, I’m glad, I’m glad that they’re doing that,” she responded on finding out that her fans were calling Chenoweth out for her comment. Giudice added, “Thank you my Tre-huggers, I’m glad that they’re doing that.” The House of Villains alum has been known to take nobody’s sh*t and she is clearly proving that she knows how to stand her ground. On the other hand, Chenoweth recently made a cameo appearance in Wicked. Though Grande played Glinda in it, Chenoweth’s cameo was like a source of nostalgia for those who had grown up seeing her in the musical.

Teresa Giudice On Potential Spin-Off With Husband Luis

Meanwhile, Giudice was also asked if there was a possibility of a spin-off show revolving around her and her husband, Luis Ruelas. The couple got married in 2022 and with The Real Housewives of New Jersey being put on pause at the moment, Giudice has time on her schedule for something new. “Never say never,” the media personality responded.

“Sometimes, when shows get put on pause, new opportunities do come to the rise, so you never know what’s gonna happen,” Giudice added and said that she’ll see what happens in the future. For the unversed, RHONJ aired the finale of season 14 in August this year. There’s no news of what’s next. The show has been on pause and there are reports of a potential reboot.

