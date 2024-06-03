The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are dragging Rachel Fuda for hurling insults at Teresa Giudice. In the recent episode, Rachel Fuda called OG housewife and arguably the show’s star Teresa Giudice a “has been” during an explosive fight.

For nearly a decade, sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s feud has frustrated the audience, with many wondering if there will ever be peace in the hit reality series.

The duo finally accepted defeat last season and vowed never to speak to each other again. It appears Rachel Fuda, who made her debut last season and is close with Melissa Gorga, has picked up the sword on behalf of her friend.

Rachel Fuda and Teresa Giudice Beef explained.

Rachel Fuda and Teresa Giudice have been at each other’s throats since the Season 14 premiere. It all began when Teresa Giudice, who has been part of the show since its inception in 2009, labeled Rachel Fuda’s husband, John Fuda, as “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County” in the Season 14 premiere episode on May 5, 2024.

In Episode 5, Rachel Fuda finally confronts Teresa Giudice over the diss. During cast mate Danielle Cabral’s “Boujie Brunch,” tensions erupted when Teresa and Rachel Fuda had a face-off over Giudice labelling her husband a “drug dealer.”

While Teresa explained that she was characterizing John as a former drug dealer, not a current one, based on John’s ex-partner and the biological mother of Rachel’s adopted stepson’s allegations, Rachel maintained, “The implication of anything like that is so slanderous and disgusting.”

The argument escalated after Rachel Fuda dragged Teresa’s husband, warning, “I would quit while you’re f**king ahead ’cause your husband’s got way more exes talking than mine does.”

Rachel Hurls insults at Teresa

Teresa, seemingly enraged over the comment, then proceeded to belittle Rachel Fuda’s husband’s profession. Teresa suggested that John Fuda might have embellished his business by claiming to be a “Valet King” when people asserted that he was merely a “parking attendant.”

In response, Rachel labeled Teresa “old and stupid,” further describing her as a “has-been,” prompting Teresa to leave the party.

Fans drag Rachel Fuda over Teresa Giudice diss

Rachel and Jane Fuda are so obsessed with calling Teresa a has-been… It’s embarrassing at this point because who are they? They’ve been around for 2 minutes. As Carlos King would say “that’s not a has-been baby, that’s your boss.” pic.twitter.com/IcpOUmoD7L — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) May 27, 2024

The comment did not go over well with fans who came after Rachel Fuda on social media. Defending Teresa, a fan warned Rachel Fuda, “Know your place, Nube!”

A Bravo fan account did not mince words and ripped into Fuda, saying, “Rachel and Jane [John] Fuda are so obsessed with calling Teresa a has-been… It’s embarrassing at this point because who are they? They’ve been around for two minutes. As Carlos King would say, “That’s not a has-been baby; that’s your boss.”

Has been? from a never was?! — Catherine Clark (@CeeCeeClark) May 27, 2024

Several fans noted that Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga want Teresa out of the show that she is credited with making iconic with the table-flipping incident in season 1. A fan noted, “Rachel was brought in to be Melissa’s soldier. They are all ganging up to get Theresa fired.”

She is the furthest thing from a has been. — Jane Pohlmann (@janepohlmann) May 27, 2024

It’s fair to say Rachel Fuda and Teresa Giudice will have a hard time recovering from the explosive fight in the recent episode.

