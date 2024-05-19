An unidentified French man was reportedly sentenced to five years in a high-security psychiatric Hospital over harassing Zendaya. According to the daily French newspaper Ouest-France, the suspect is accused of cyberstalking and sending thousands of threatening texts to the singer and actress, who was propelled to increase her and her boyfriend Tom Holland’s security detail.

According to the publication, the suspect had intimate knowledge of Zendaya’s travelling schedule and even threatened the star in a text stating he was privy to her flying to Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport. The suspect reportedly threatened to harm her if she didn’t respond to his text within 24 hours.

The lawyer representing Zendaya in the trial, Karim Chentoufi accused the suspect of being an Erotomaniac stalker who posed a real threat to the actress’ wellbeing. Erotomania is a form of delusional disorder in which a stalker believes a person with higher status is in love with them.

Zendaya’s lawyer told the court the suspect’s obsession with the actress instilled fear in her mind, and she was forced to “put security measures in place for herself, her partner Tom Holland, and those close to her.”

The suspect was reportedly found guilty of cyberstalking Zendaya by reason of mental disorder. The suspect was sentenced to five years in a high-security psych ward and banned from contacting the actress for ten years.

According to the publication, during the trial, the suspect alleged that he was in the throes of a drug addiction when he relentlessly harassed the actress. The suspect continued, “I got into meth for a year, and it’s a crazy drug,” adding he was under the illusion that Zendaya was his friend and needed him in his life. “I got it into my head that Zendaya needed me and that I could be her friend,” he said.

