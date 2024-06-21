The latest installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has reached the last leg of its theatrical run. However, it still hangs in there and adds numbers to its overall collections. It is now allegedly set to arrive on the digital platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

About the film-

It is the fourth film in the franchise and was directed by Wes Ball. Josh Friedman wrote the script, and it is a standalone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes, which was released in 2017. Owen Teague has taken over as the lead in this new film, which is set 300 years after the events of the 2017 movie. Other cast members include Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Dichen Lachman, William H Macy, and Sara Wiseman.

The official synopsis of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes states, “Set several generations in the future, following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Box Office Reception-

According to The Numbers, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes had an estimated production budget of $160 million. It is the second-costliest movie in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, only behind Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, which had a budget of $170 million. The impressive box office collections of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes helped the franchise cross the $2 billion mark.

The movie by Wes Ball earned a whopping $58.4 million on its opening weekend from over 4,075 theatres. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the film’s domestic collection is $160.2 million [and counting] and $217.1 million overseas, taking the global cume to $377.3 million. It is still in fifth place on the domestic box office charts.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on OTT-

A When to Stream report claims that Wes Ball’s magnum opus will allegedly arrive on digital platforms on July 9, 2024. It will be available on VOD on digital platforms, including Apple, Amazon, and Google. The movie was released on May 10 and is releasing on the OTT platforms after around two months.

