Netflix’s long list of anime content is just going to get bigger with the addition of The Imaginary. The fantasy film, which was released in Japan theatrically a few months back and became a box office hit, is heading to the streaming platform for its international release.

The film tells the story of Rudger, an imaginary friend of a girl named Amanda, who is dealing with an emotional loss. Upon its theatrical release, the film earned critical acclaim for its emotionally resonant theme and vibrant visuals.

The Imaginary: Release Date on Netflix

The Imaginary is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Friday, July 5th, 2024, making the film being released internationally around seven months after its Japanese release, which took place on December 15th, 2023. While the movie was initially set to premiere in mid-2022, it met with production delays and eventually arrived in cinemas one and a half years later. The Imaginary has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Netflix’s The Imaginary: Plot

The Imaginary is set in a world where imaginary creatures can exist and can be hunted down. The movie follows Rudger, an imaginary friend who lives with his creator, a girl named Amanda, in her attic. Imaginary friends disappear when forgotten, but Rudger hopes to survive and escapes the attic when Mr. Bunting, who hunts his kind, arrives at his doorstep. Rudger then finds a town for forgotten imaginary friends, starting an adventure that changes his life, highlighting the importance of familial bonds and connections.

Netflix’s The Imaginary: Cast

The English dubbed version of the film features the voices of Louie Rudge-Buchanan as Rudger, Evie Kiszel as Amanda, and Jeremy Swift as Mr. Bunting. The rest of the cast includes Hayley Atwell as Lizzie, Sky Katz as Emily, Kal Penn as Jinzan, Jane Singer as Downbeat Grandma, LeVar Burton as The Old Dog, and Ruby Barnhill as Aurora. The Imaginary was written and produced by Yoshiaki Nishimura, with Yoshiyuki Momose serving as the director.

Netflix’s The Imaginary: Trailer

The official English trailer for The Imaginary was launched by Netflix in June 2024, which gives a glimpse of some heartwarming moments against the backdrop of an adventurous ride. Watch it here:

