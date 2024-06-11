Mirzapur Ka King Kaun? We will have to wait for the whole season to discover the truth, but Guddu Bhaiya is not backing down. The most anticipated official teaser for Mirzapur Season 3 was released, and fans have gone berserk. It’s violent, gory, suspenseful, and teasing, most delightfully. After an almost 3-year-long wait, Amazon Prime Video has finally given fans what they wish for a new season in which they can binge in a day. In the latest teaser, we finally understand why this show is a masterpiece. Here’s our full review of the new teaser.

Prime Video’s flagship show, Mirzapur, has become one of India’s most significant original OTT creations. After two thrilling seasons, Mirzapur is back for another nail-biting season. The teaser promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. While the wait for the teaser was long, it felt worth it. The teaser starts with Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s voice-over narrating the jungle story and how the Lion rules it, with scenes flashing from the new season.

Guddu Bhaiya’s madness takes over, and he seems nothing less than drunk on his power. Golu’s transformation from this naive little girl to a badass boss who runs around tackling problems foreshadows her power over the empire.

Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Anjumm Sharma & Isha Talwar all get their shining moments with teasers focusing more on their storylines. It’s the season of the underdogs and the unexpected. With everything at stake, anyone can play for Mirzapur’s throne.

As chaos and fear take over, the town of Mirzapur and its big players descend further into dark territories. From the looks of this 1-minute and 49-second teaser, Mirzapur Season 3 promises to be the biggest, worst, and boldest yet. Just as you were stelling in, Kaleen Bhaiya makes a comeback in a goosebumps moment. You want to do nothing but whistle at your phone screens. It is nothing but pure cinema. With so much revealed, so many questions are yet to be answered. Will Mirzapur Season 3 live up to the hype? If this teaser is anything to go by, it will soar through the anticipation, and Mirzapur Season 3 will take the crown for being the best show yet again.

But we cherish all the glory; with stakes this high, everything is fair game here, and being a fan, I hope they stick to the landing.

The beloved crime thriller, directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, is produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment.

The series returns with all-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal. Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Anjumm Shharma are returning in central focus. Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha are among the series’ outstanding ensemble cast members.

Starting on July 5, 2024, the ten-episode series will have its world premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

