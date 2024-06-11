After what seems like an eternity and a thousand little riddles later, the makers of Mirzapur have announced the date for Mirzapur Season 3. Fans of the Prime Video show have been waiting for years to know what happens in the twisted land of Mirzapur. Is Kaleen Bhaiya alive? Is Munna Tripathi dead? Is Guddu the new don of the town of chaos? So, many questions will be answered sooner than you think. After a long wait, the release date of season 3 of Mirzapur is finally out.

The first look and the highly anticipated teaser of Mirzapur Season 3 sparked a surge in interest in the show. Die-hard fans have been waiting since 2020 for a third season or even an update. Latest reports suggest that a fourth season might even be in the works.

The Prime Video showcase teaser for Mirzapur season 3 updated us on the return of beloved characters. Yes, Kaleen Bhaiya will return in the third season, but the fate of another favorite chatter is still hanging in the balance. Now, with a newly minted poster for Season 3 and release date, fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date

Many riddles and teasers later, Prime Video finally dropped the official poster for Mirzapur Season 3 today. After waiting for what seems like an eternity, fans will witness the drama, mayhem, and beauty of Mirzapur 3 on July 5, 2024. It’s time to renew your Prime subscription or hold on to it because we are just half a month away from watching the drama unfold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The series will pick up right after the events of Mirzapur Season 2’s gruesome finale. Actor Divyendu Sharma, who plays Munna Tripathi, has revealed that he will not return to the show. But producer Ritesh Sidhwani said that his return will be in a new avatar if it happens.

Mirzapur Season 3 Cast

The beloved crime thriller, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, is produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment.

The series returns with all-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Anjumm Shharma in central focus. Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha are among the series’ outstanding ensemble cast members.

Starting on July 5, 2024, the ten-episode series will have its world premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and 240 other countries and territories.

Are you ready for the Bhaukaal to begin?

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Dayashankar Pandey Said, “Kisiko Gunpoint Pe Shooting Nahi Karwa Sakte” While Talking About Disha Vakani’s Return

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News