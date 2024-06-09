Bigg Boss OTT 3: When Manisha Rani Called Salman Khan ‘Aap Bihar Ke Jija Ho’ & Openly Flirted With The Host

Manisha Rani burst onto the entertainment scene and quickly became a star. The actress charmed everyone during her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Manisha also won the latest season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and was the runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT 2. And while she has always been considered funny, did you know that Manisha once openly flirted with host Salman Khan? This is how the Tiger star reacted.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a very successful season, with stars from social media setting the tone for future seasons. During the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere, TikTok sensation Manisha Rani made a memorable entrance, immediately catching everyone’s attention with her charismatic personality. As she flirted with host Salman Khan, her family affectionately called him “Bihar ka Jija,” or “Bihar’s brother-in-law,” a playful nod to their admiration for the actor.

Manisha’s journey in the Bigg Boss house has been remarkable. Her engaging demeanor and candid conversations have quickly made her a fan favorite. Known for her entertaining antics and straightforward approach, she has managed to captivate the audience, becoming one of the most popular contestants this season.

Manisha’s strong presence on social media, especially TikTok, laid the foundation for her popularity. Her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has only amplified her fame, showcasing her as a versatile entertainer who can hold her ground among a diverse group of contestants. Manisha Rani flirtatious banter with Salman Khan at the premiere set the tone for her vibrant journey in the house, where she continues to win hearts and make headlines.

Manisha never gives a chance to flirt with Salman. When she visited the sets of Bigg Boss 17 to promote a song, she could not stop complimenting the Dabangg star.

Her spirited personality and strategic gameplay have made her a standout contestant, from her friendship with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav to her hilarious fights. Fans eagerly watch to see what she will do next, ensuring that her time on Bigg Boss OTT 2 remains as impactful and entertaining as her viral videos.

Manisha has since gone on to win the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’s Season 11. She has starred in multiple hit music videos and was even rumored to be joining Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but there has been no confirmation yet.

