Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD Poster, Casting Of Mrunal Thakur In Kanchana 4 Clarified, Amrita Rao Returns To Jolly LLB 3 & Much More - Today's Top Trending News

Another day, and we are ready to serve you a new list of entertainment updates you might have missed. The entertainment world is buzzing with the latest updates. Check out all the top trending news here. Sona Mohapatra called out Vishal Dadlani’s double standards over his job offer to the CISF constable who slapped Kangana. Amrita Rao will return to the screens with Jolly LLB3, Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD poster, and Australian film director Philip Joyce wants to work with SRK; here are all the latest updates and trending news from the entertainment world.

As you wrap up your weekend, get all the latest entertainment gossip, from movie announcements to feuds.

Sona Mohapatra Slams Vishal Dadlani Over His Double Standards On Supporting CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓢𝓸𝓷𝓪 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓹𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓪 (@sonamohapatra)

Sona Mohapatra has responded to music composer Vishal Dadlani’s job offer to the CISF constable who slapped actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Reacting to a tweet praising Vishal’s offer, which read, “Popular singer and music director Vishal Dadlani has offered a job to CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur, who showed Kangana Ranaut her place. He is one rare gem of Bollywood who never lost spine, Huge respect,” Sona replied, “The ‘spine’ includes sitting next to a multiple-accused serial molester like Anu Malik on the judge’s seat, and when colleagues like me call him to stand up, speak up, help push back this toxic culture of reality shows — saying paisa kamaake desh se nikalna hai (Want to earn money before leaving this country)… such a gem, I tell you.”

In 2018, singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit and two unnamed women accused Indian Idol judge and music composer, Anu Malik of sexual harassment, which he denied. Vishal Dadlani, who returned as one of the judges on Indian Idol 14, had been seen with Anu during an earlier reality show season.

Director Raghava Lawrence Clarifies That Mrunal Thakur Is Not In Kanchana 4;

Famous actress Mrunal Thakur was rumored to debut in Kollywood with Kanchana 4. However, Raghava Lawrence debunked these rumors on social media, stating that official casting announcements will come soon. Fans were disappointed that Mrunal would not be part of the film.

Kanchana 4 will be the fifth installment of the popular horror movie franchise.

Deepika Padukone’s New Poster From Kalki 2898 AD & Ranveer Singh’s Reaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Actor Deepika Padukone appears in a new poster for her upcoming film *Kalki 2898 AD*. On Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies revealed the poster on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “The hope begins with her. Kalki 2898 AD trailer out tomorrow.” Deepika also shared the poster on Instagram, echoing the same caption. She looks sad and disappointed in the poster, standing in front of rugged stairs with several people behind her.

Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, being the doting husband that he is, commented, “BOOM (fire emoji) stunner!”

Amrita Rao Reprises Her Role In Jolly LLB 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

Subash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 is moving ahead in full swing and joins the list of trending news. Amrita Rao, who played Sandhya in the first Jolly LLB film, will return to reprise her role. A source close to HT City confirmed, “Amrita is returning as Arshad’s wife in Jolly LLB 3, continuing their story from the first part. With her entry, it’s a complete unification of the Jolly LLB 1 and 2 cast.”

The third installment perfectly blends the best of the first two movies. Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi will reprise their roles from Jolly LLB 2, while Arshad Warsi will return to his original role from the first film. Saurabh Shukla, who was in both previous movies, will also continue his character in the third one.

Fast Charlie Director Phillip Noyce Wants To Work With SRK, Declares Love For RRR & Monkey Man

Australian film director Phillip Noyce is thrilled that his 2023 film Fast Charlie has hit Indian theaters. Noyce, a big fan of the Indian film industry, mentioned that he’d watched RRR and called it a global success. He also loved Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, saying, “It was the film of the year for me. It has the same kind of love for storytelling that RRR had. I think it is an Indian movie.”

Noyce’s appreciation for Indian cinema dates back to his younger days, with Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali being one of his all-time favorites. The 74-year-old director said, “It has emotion and stirred me when I was young. There are so many great Indian movies that we get to see through streaming services.” In the same conversation, he expressed his desire to work with SRK, stating it would be an honor to make a movie in India.

There were many other exciting updates from the entertainment world, and we promise to bring you the latest updates and all the trending news.

For More Updates, Stay Tuned To Koimoi!

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai As Mumtaz Mahal? Netizens Go Gaga Over Leaked Picture From Shelved ‘Taj Mahal’ Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News