Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been called the world’s most beautiful world many times over, and this statement holds true every day. While fans appreciate Aishwarya‘s every look, some old lool tests of Rai Bachchan as Mumtaz are going viral. The images showcase Aishwarya Rai donning ethnic and ethereal looks, and fans now say that the shelved Taj Mahal movie should be made.

The actress, who won the Miss World title in 1994, became a prominent figure in the film industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar, and the same year, she entered Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Over the years, Aishwarya has showcased her remarkable acting skills, beauty, and charm, leaving audiences in awe. Recently, a series of photos featuring her in a royal look for a shelved movie surfaced online, causing quite a stir among netizens.

On Reddit, images were posted of Aishwarya as ‘Mumtaz Mahal’ from the unreleased film Tajmahal, and her beauty in these photos captivated everyone. In one picture, she looked stunning in an ivory-hued dress and a headdress adorned with a kalgi. In another, she was simply gorgeous in a chikankari anarkali.

Another photo showed Aishwarya in a stunning golden outfit; wow, she looked royal. If the movie had been released, Aishwarya would have nailed the role of ‘Mumtaz.’ As soon as these photos started circulating online, fans flocked to the comment section, showering her with praise.

Some couldn’t get over her timeless charm, while others felt she shouldn’t have had any facial treatments. Many were so mesmerized by her beauty that they said she deserved a Taj Mahal.

These photos are a great reminder of Aishwarya’s beauty, especially after the recent Cannes controversy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes regular and never misses a chance to wow everyone with her fashion choices.

At the 77th edition of Cannes, her outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock became a hot topic. Some Reddit users even compared her dresses to birthday decorations. However, the Cannes queen remained unfazed by the comments, confidently owning her unique style.

