Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav, Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look, Thandel, Harom Hara, L2 Empuraan - Top Trending News

In the world of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is proud of his son Aarav’s simple lifestyle, while Sanjay Dutt exits the movie Welcome 3 due to script disagreements and scheduling conflicts. Additionally, Anil Kapoor is no longer part of Housefull 5.

On a brighter note, Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite for an action-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan responds to criticism about her Cannes outfits, while Sudheer Babu’s movie “Harom Hara” gets a new release date. Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film “Thandel” deals with a social issue, and Mohanlal’s birthday is celebrated with a fierce poster reveal for his movie L2 Empuraan. Finally, fans of Pushpa can rejoice as the announcement for the second single of Pushpa 2 is coming soon.

In a recent interview with Shikhar Dhawan, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar praised his son Aarav, revealing his down-to-earth nature. Aarav has different aspirations than following in his father’s acting footsteps. Akshay shared how Aarav prioritizes practicality over luxury, opting for second-hand clothes and handling household chores independently.

This self-reliance extends to his education, with Aarav choosing to move abroad to study at a young age. Akshay, though initially hesitant, respects his son’s independence, reflecting on his own experience leaving home at a similar age.

The interview highlights other lesser-known facts about Akshay Kumar.

Fans of the “Welcome” franchise might be disappointed to learn about a recent development. Sanjay Dutt, who was expected to reprise his role alongside Akshay Kumar in the highly anticipated “Welcome 3,” has reportedly exited the project.

According to reports from a leading portal, Sanjay Dutt decided to step away due to disagreements over script changes and unplanned extensions to the shooting schedule. These disruptions conflicted with his commitments to other films.

While the news comes as a setback, the film's director, Ahmed Khan, is reportedly working on how to proceed. Whether they will reshoot Dutt's scenes with another actor or rework the script to accommodate his absence remains to be seen.

Anil Kapoor No Longer Part of Housefull 5

Actor Anil Kapoor will not be starring in the upcoming comedy film “Housefull 5.” Reports suggest there were disagreements between Kapoor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala regarding the actor’s fee.

Kapoor was expected to play a significant role alongside Akshay Kumar and other franchise regulars. With his departure, the makers will need to revise the script and potentially recast his role. "Housefull 5" is currently filming in the UK and is expected to release in June 2025. The film's official team has not yet commented on Kapoor's exit or how they will proceed.

Dharma & Sikhya Reunite for Action-Comedy with Ayushmann & Sara

Gear up for a laugh riot with action! Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment join forces once again, this time for a unique action-comedy. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in a fresh pairing, directed by Aakash Kaushik. Marking their third theatrical collaboration, Dharma and Sikhya promise an entertaining ride. Filming has begun, but the title remains under wraps. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Addresses Cannes Fashion Choices After Criticism

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes red carpet mainstay, has spoken out about her recent outfits at the festival, which sparked mixed reactions. In a Vogue India video, Aishwarya expressed her love for the designs, calling them “magical.” This comes after some netizens and fashion critics voiced their disapproval of certain looks.

While Aishwarya embraced the creative vision, the conversation highlights the subjective nature of fashion and the constant scrutiny celebrities face on the red carpet.

News Wrap – Down South

Sudheer Babu’s “Harom Hara” Shifts Gears: New Release Date Announced

Fans of Sudheer Babu will have to wait a little longer to catch him in action. His upcoming film, “Harom Hara,” has been pushed back from its original release date of May 31st.

The news was announced by Sudheer himself on social media. “Harom Hara” will now hit theaters on June 14th, 2024. While a specific reason wasn’t given for the delay, the new date gives the action-thriller a solo release slot.

For various reasons, #HaromHara will now be releasing in theaters worldwide on 14th June. Although I feel sad for missing the release on the occasion of Krishna gari birthday, nevertheless June is still my lucky month. PKC & Sammohanam were both released during this time😎 I… pic.twitter.com/NZvcKA2Fdu — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 21, 2024

Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka and co-starring Malvika Sharma, “Harom Hara” is set in the backdrop of Kuppam in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh during 1989. With promotions in full swing and a new release date locked in, anticipation for Sudheer Babu’s action persona is on the rise.

Naga Chaitanya’s “Thandel” Tackles Social Issue: Fisherman’s Ordeal in Pakistan

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film, “Thandel,” promises a unique blend of social commentary and emotional drama. In a recent interview, the actor revealed the film’s core theme – the story of a fisherman who gets caught in Pakistani waters.

Chaitanya plays the role of a fisherman who unintentionally enters Pakistani territory, facing imprisonment and hardship. Inspired by true events, “Thandel” sheds light on the plight of fishermen caught in such situations.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film is said to be a departure from Chaitanya’s usual romantic hero persona. “Thandel” is slated for release in December 2024, and early buzz suggests it could be a powerful and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Mohanlal’s Birthday Gift: Fierce Look in L2 Empuraan Poster

Mohanlal fans received a stylish treat on his birthday as the makers of “L2 Empuraan” unveiled a special poster.

The poster features the legendary actor sporting a salt-and-pepper look, oozing his signature swag in a black jacket and jeans. He strides confidently through an army of armed men, hinting at the film’s action-packed nature.

“L2 Empuraan” is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster “Lucifer” and marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also reprises his role alongside Mohanlal. The film is expected to release in 2025. This poster has surely ignited excitement amongst fans, offering a glimpse of Mohanlal’s return as the powerful Khureshi Ab’raam.

Pushpa Raj Returns with Melody! Pushpa 2’s Second Single Announcement Coming Soon

Get ready to sway! The wait for Pushpa 2: The Rule’s second single is almost over. Following the chart-topping success of “Pushpa Pushpa,” the makers are gearing up to announce the release date of the next song.

Sources close to Allu Arjun’s team suggest the announcement will arrive this week, hinting at a possible release in the last week of May or the first week of June. Unlike the energetic “Pushpa Pushpa,” this second single is expected to be a melodious track, potentially rekindling the magic of “Srivalli” from Pushpa: The Rise.

Fans are eagerly waiting for any official word from the production house, Mythri Movie Makers. With the film set to release on August 15, 2024, the second single promises to further build anticipation for Pushpa Raj’s return.

