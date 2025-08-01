Netflix viewers are pushing hard for a second season of The Hunting Wives, the latest binge-worthy drama that is turning heads. This eight-episode series, based on May Cobb’s bestselling novel, has caught fire fast and it is the kind of show you start in the afternoon and finish before midnight.

What Is The Hunting Wives About On Netflix?

The story centers on Sophie, who trades Boston city life for quiet Texas surroundings. Initially, her journey begins as a fresh start, but it quickly spirals when she gets drawn into the lavish world of a local socialite. From there, the story sinks into a world of obsession and eventually, murder.

The cast packs serious names, like Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Dermot Mulroney, Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, and Katie Lowes. Besides, the show does not hold back with Rebecca Perry Cutter, Erwin Stoff, and May Cobb herself behind the scenes.

Critical Response To The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives currently holds a solid 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics have praised the chemistry between characters and the confident way the story moves. People online can’t stop talking about it as well as many have finished the series in one go. One viewer tweeted, “The Hunting Wives on Netflix didn’t just gave me a migraine. Wtf?!? 😩😭 Every episode had me screaming at the screen like… how does it keep getting CRAZIER?!” Another wrote, “The Hunting Wives was wayyy too good to be on Netflix.”

The Hunting Wives on Netflix didn’t just gave me a migraine. Wtf?!? 😩😭 Every episode had me screaming at the screen like… how does it keep getting CRAZIER?!#TheHuntingWives pic.twitter.com/2tp6p9R7Cg — Stacey 💋 (@Lovestaci_) July 27, 2025

The Hunting Wives was wayyy too good to be on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZdAlMR1gBO — nunya (@sea95459) July 25, 2025

A third rated, “10/10 #TheHuntingWivesNetflix,” while someone else added, “i need a season 2 of the hunting wives, the show it’s so good pleaseeeeeee @netflix.” One user echoed, “Binge watched all episodes The Hunting Wives last night. NETFLIX you better give green light to renew for season 2!!!!”

i need a season 2 of the hunting wives, the show it’s so good

pleaseeeeeee @netflix — 𝚁𝚎𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚊 ☆ミ (@titaniumqueen_) July 29, 2025

Binge watched all episodes The Hunting Wives last night. NETFLIX you better give green light to renew for season 2!!!! pic.twitter.com/bKWpf7e9Lx — adil (@adilaeisyah) July 26, 2025

The Hunting Wives Trailer

All eight episodes are already streaming in the US, and judging by the reaction, fans won’t stay quiet until season two is confirmed.

