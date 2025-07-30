The DCU movie Superman is all the internet is talking about, and the competition with The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also begun. There is still time before we can declare one of the two as the winner at the box office, but Superman is also gathering multiple milestones worldwide and domestically. It is now set to beat another Marvel superhero movie worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the first film in the DCU and a reboot of the Superman film series. This is not an origin story, as there have been enough of them already. James Gunn, a fan of the Smallville series, went on record to say that it influenced many creative decisions in the live-action superhero flick. To shape his vision, he intentionally blended elements from Smallville, the original comics, and other past adaptations.

Superman’s worldwide collection after 18 days!

DCU’s Superman lost the #1 spot to The Fantastic Four: First Steps and is going strong at #2 in the domestic box office chart. The movie collected $2.9 million on its third Monday at the North American box office, and the collection hit $292.45 million [via Box Office Mojo].

This weekend, the film crossed $200 million overseas. It has hit $214.1 million internationally, raising the worldwide total to $506.55 million. The film is expected to cross $550 million worldwide in the upcoming weeks. However, its performance is expected to slow down owing to the MCU film’s performance.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $292.4 million

International – $214.1 million

Worldwide – $506.5 million

Missed Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s global haul by a thin margin!

Despite a strong domestic box office collection on Monday, James Gunn’s film missed the worldwide haul of Tom Hardy-led Venom: Let There Be Carnage. For the uninitiated, it is the second installment in the Venom franchise. Venom 2 is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. The 2021 comic book movie collected $506.8 million worldwide.

Superman is less than $1 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This cements the DCU movie’s place at the box office as a superhero/comic book movie, paving the way for future films from the studio. It will also boost the makers’ morale, and people might check it out after finding out that it has achieved this significant feat.

Directed by James Gunn, it starred David Corenswet in the lead role, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film was released in theaters on July 11.

