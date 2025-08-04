Wes Anderson is an acclaimed filmmaker known globally for his distinctive visual and storytelling style. The 56-year-old Academy Award-winning director has delivered several memorable films, including the India-set comedy-drama The Darjeeling Limited (2007), the animated adventure Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), the sci-fi comedy-drama Asteroid City (2023), and the fantasy anthology The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More (2024).

Much like his earlier films, Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded release, The Phoenician Scheme, also earned widespread critical acclaim. However, despite the positive reviews, the film managed to gross only $38.7 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. In a silver lining of sorts, The Phoenician Scheme has now become a streaming hit in the U.S. on the Peacock platform, as per FlixPatrol. Read on to learn what the film is about and where you can watch it in India and the United States.

The Phoenician Scheme is a great reminder of why reducing Wes Anderson’s films to aesthetic is wrong. Visually, it’s his quirkiest. Thematically, it’s a parable about one man’s quest for a meaning of life. pic.twitter.com/OTv3un6M8N — professor who (@zaaaarbi) August 2, 2025

The Phoenician Scheme – Plot & Cast

Set in the 1950s, the spy action-comedy follows a wealthy and reclusive tycoon, Zsa-Zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro). After surviving an assassination attempt, he names Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton), his estranged daughter and a nun, as the sole heir. Together with her tutor, they travel the world to promote his ambitious new project, The Phoenician Scheme. Along the way, they meet unusual people and uncover surprising secrets.

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Murray, among other actors.

The Phoenician Scheme – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film holds a critics’ score of 77% and an audience score of 70% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “A caper made with all the intricacy of a Rube Goldberg machine, The Phoenician Scheme doesn’t deviate from Wes Anderson’s increasingly ornate style but delivers the formula with mannered delicacy.” It also has a user rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb.

Where To Watch The Phoenician Scheme?

The film is currently available to rent in India on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 for ₹299. In the U.S., viewers can stream it on Peacock.

The Phoenician Scheme Trailer

