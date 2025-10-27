Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest release, One Battle After Another, is now in its fifth week in theatres. After earning a stellar 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the action thriller is already being hailed as a major frontrunner in the Oscar race. And if you’re wondering why audiences didn’t turn up in large numbers for a critically acclaimed film starring two acting stalwarts, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, you’re not alone.

With a current worldwide total of $180 million, the film has already surpassed its estimated production budget of $140 million. However, it still needs to earn around $170 million more to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, a target that now appears to be out of reach during its ongoing theatrical run. That said, after surpassing several past hits, One Battle After Another has recently overtaken the lifetime earnings of Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2006 action thriller, Blood Diamond. Let’s see how they stack up at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Blood Diamond – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $65.8 million

International: $114.2 million

Worldwide: $180 million

Blood Diamond – Box Office Summary

North America: $57.4 million

International: $114.3 million

Worldwide: $171.7 million

As you can see, Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial has already surpassed the 2006 Leonardo DiCaprio starrer by a margin of $8.3 million, and the gap is expected to widen in the coming days. It remains to be seen how far One Battle After Another can climb from here.

Will One Battle After Another Cross The $200 Million Mark?

Presently, One Battle After Another needs to earn approximately $20 million more to reach the $200 million mark at the global box office. Given its current momentum, it is expected that One Battle After Another might just cross the $200 million figure, provided it enjoys a final boost before concluding its current theatrical run.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Trailer

